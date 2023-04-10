 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 10, 2023

Pirates provide Oneil Cruz injury return timetable

April 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Oneil Cruz in a Pirates uniform

Oct 2, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz (61) takes the field to warm up before making his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates have provided an update on shortstop Oneil Cruz after he suffered a fractured ankle during Sunday’s game against Chicago.

Cruz underwent surgery to stabilize a fractured fibula on Sunday night, the Pirates announced. The expectation is that he will be able to return to action in four months.

A four month timetable means Cruz should be back on the field sometime in August, assuming all goes well with his rehab and recovery. That is certainly far from ideal, but at least he has a chance to play again in 2023.

The 24-year-old Cruz is one of the centerpieces of Pittsburgh’s future, and he hit 17 home runs in 87 games for the Pirates last season. His injury came on an awkward play at the plate that wound up sparking a bench-clearing incident.

Article Tags

Oneil Cruz
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus