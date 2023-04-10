Pirates provide Oneil Cruz injury return timetable

The Pittsburgh Pirates have provided an update on shortstop Oneil Cruz after he suffered a fractured ankle during Sunday’s game against Chicago.

Cruz underwent surgery to stabilize a fractured fibula on Sunday night, the Pirates announced. The expectation is that he will be able to return to action in four months.

Oneil Cruz had surgery last evening at Allegheny General Hospital by Dr. Greg Altman and Dr. Darren Frank. The surgery stabilized the fractured fibula and addressed the injury to the syndesmosis. We anticipate a return to action in 4 months. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 10, 2023

A four month timetable means Cruz should be back on the field sometime in August, assuming all goes well with his rehab and recovery. That is certainly far from ideal, but at least he has a chance to play again in 2023.

The 24-year-old Cruz is one of the centerpieces of Pittsburgh’s future, and he hit 17 home runs in 87 games for the Pirates last season. His injury came on an awkward play at the plate that wound up sparking a bench-clearing incident.