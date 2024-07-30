Orioles acquire former All-Star pitcher in trade with Marlins

The Baltimore Orioles have acquired a former All-Star pitcher ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline.

The Orioles on Monday agreed to a trade with the Miami Marlins for pitcher Trevor Rogers. Infield prospect Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers are headed to Miami in the deal, according to multiple reports.

The Orioles are acquiring Trevor Rogers from the Marlins for Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2024

Rogers, 26, is under team control for two more seasons. The left-hander is 2-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched this year. He has made 21 starts this season after being limited to just four games in 2023 due to injuries.

Rogers was named an All-Star in 2021. He finished 7-8 with a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 innings that season.

Norby is the No. 5 prospect in Baltimore’s system and has appeared in nine MLB games this season. Stowers made his MLB debut in 2022 and has batted .229 in 67 career games.

The Orioles entered Monday with a record of 63-44. They have a half-game lead over the New York Yankees for first place in the loaded AL East.