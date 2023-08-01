Orioles add to their rotation by trading for ex-Cy Young candidate

The Baltimore Orioles are taking advantage of their first opportunity in years to be buyers at the trade deadline.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Baltimore has landed righty Jack Flaherty in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Orioles give up infielder Cesar Prieto and lefty pitcher Drew Rom in exchange for Flaherty.

Baltimore is surging right now, overtaking the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East. But their rotation has been a bit suspect, especially with former All-Star John Means still recovering from Tommy John surgery. While 26-year-old Kyle Bradish has done admirably to lead the rotation and veterans like Kyle Gibson continue to eat innings, it has really been the O’s’ formidable offense and steady bullpen that have done the heavy lifting.

The 27-year-old Flaherty, who was fourth in NL Cy Young voting in 2019, can come in and immediately solve the pitching depth issue for Baltimore. Though not true ace material and coming off a forgettable first half with the Cardinals, Flaherty has a deep repertoire of pitches and had been heating up in the month of July (3-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 26 strikeouts).

The risk here is that Flaherty will be a free agent in the winter and cost the Orioles multiple young prospects. But with Baltimore looking to lock down their first playoff berth since 2016, it is a risk worth taking (particularly with a wealth of other young prospects already contributing to their cause).