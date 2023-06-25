Orioles call up another top prospect to bolster playoff push

The Baltimore Orioles are making use of their deep stock of prospects as they push for a playoff spot in 2023.

The Orioles are calling up top infield prospect Jordan Westburg, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Westburg is poised to make his debut Monday when the team hosts the Cincinnati Reds.

The Baltimore Orioles are calling up top infield prospect Jordan Westburg, a source told ESPN. The 24-year-old has hit .295/.372/.567 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs at AAA this season and is the latest in the Orioles’ parade of prospects to arrive. He’ll be in the lineup tomorrow. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 25, 2023

Westburg, a first-round pick in 2020, has been excellent at Triple-A Norfolk this season, hitting .295 with 18 home runs. He has played both shortstop and third base primarily in the minors, but with Gunnar Henderson already manning third, Westburg figures to fit in at shortstop. He joins the likes of Henderson and Adley Rutschman as top Orioles position prospects to slot into the lineup for the team. Rutschman, in particular, has already established himself as a genuine star.

The Orioles won Sunday to move to 47-29 on the season. They are 5.5 ahead in the AL Wild Card race and look like they have a real chance to play in October this season.