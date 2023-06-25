 Skip to main content
Orioles call up another top prospect to bolster playoff push

June 25, 2023
by Grey Papke
Brandon Hyde looking on

Aug 5, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde (18) stands on the field during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles are making use of their deep stock of prospects as they push for a playoff spot in 2023.

The Orioles are calling up top infield prospect Jordan Westburg, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Westburg is poised to make his debut Monday when the team hosts the Cincinnati Reds.

Westburg, a first-round pick in 2020, has been excellent at Triple-A Norfolk this season, hitting .295 with 18 home runs. He has played both shortstop and third base primarily in the minors, but with Gunnar Henderson already manning third, Westburg figures to fit in at shortstop. He joins the likes of Henderson and Adley Rutschman as top Orioles position prospects to slot into the lineup for the team. Rutschman, in particular, has already established himself as a genuine star.

The Orioles won Sunday to move to 47-29 on the season. They are 5.5 ahead in the AL Wild Card race and look like they have a real chance to play in October this season.

Baltimore OriolesJordan Westburg
