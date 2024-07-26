Orioles acquire former AL wins leader in trade

The Baltimore Orioles have made their splash.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Friday that the Orioles are acquiring right-hander Zach Eflin in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Jeff Passan of ESPN adds that the Orioles are sending three minor-leaguers (outfielder Matthew Etzel, righty pitcher Jackson Baumeister and utilityman Mac Horvath) back to Tampa Bay for Eflin.

The 30-year-old Eflin led the American League in wins last season with 16 of them. He has been a bit less succcessful this season with a 5-7 record and a 4.09 ERA in 19 starts for Tampa Bay. But Eflin is a generally reliable mid-rotation starter who pitches deep into games, does not allow many walks, and is still signed for $18 million next year.

Baltimore is tied for the best record in the AL right now at 61-41. Many were questioning their pre-trade deadline strategy after they made a notable sale earlier in the day on Friday. But the Orioles are now adding some talent too and may not be done sniffing around the pitching market for upgrades.