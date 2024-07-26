 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 26, 2024

Orioles acquire former AL wins leader in trade

July 26, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
A Baltimore Orioles cap

May 14, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Baltimore Orioles cap and glove sits in dugout in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles have made their splash.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Friday that the Orioles are acquiring right-hander Zach Eflin in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Jeff Passan of ESPN adds that the Orioles are sending three minor-leaguers (outfielder Matthew Etzel, righty pitcher Jackson Baumeister and utilityman Mac Horvath) back to Tampa Bay for Eflin.

The 30-year-old Eflin led the American League in wins last season with 16 of them. He has been a bit less succcessful this season with a 5-7 record and a 4.09 ERA in 19 starts for Tampa Bay. But Eflin is a generally reliable mid-rotation starter who pitches deep into games, does not allow many walks, and is still signed for $18 million next year.

Baltimore is tied for the best record in the AL right now at 61-41. Many were questioning their pre-trade deadline strategy after they made a notable sale earlier in the day on Friday. But the Orioles are now adding some talent too and may not be done sniffing around the pitching market for upgrades.

Article Tags

Baltimore OriolesZach Eflin
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus