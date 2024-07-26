Phillies acquire All-Star outfielder in trade with surprising team

The Philadelphia Phillies have found an unlikely trade partner.

The Phillies announced Friday that they have acquired outfielder Austin Hays in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. Philadelphia is sending righty pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache back to Baltimore in return.

Hays, an All-Star in 2023 with the Orioles, is a nice pre-trade deadline pickup. A 29-year-old righty hitter, he has reached the 15-homer, 60-RBI mark in each of the last three MLB seasons. While calf and adductor injuries have slowed Hays’ production this season, he also still has another year of arbitration eligibility remaining.

It is a surprise that the NL-leading Phillies were able to link up on a trade with the Orioles, who are tied for the best record in the AL this season and could very well face Philadelphia in the World Series. But both teams felt that it was worth pulling the trigger on, and the Orioles continue to eye additions themselves ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.