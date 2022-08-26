Orioles fan is ready to give Adley Rutschman huge honor already

Adley Rutschman already appears to be a budding superstar for the Baltimore Orioles. So much so, in fact, that some are willing to skip the formalities and enshrine him in franchise history already.

Tim Leonard of MASN shared a funny photo on Friday of the Orioles’ retired number monuments at Camden Yards. Someone used chalk or spray paint to mark down a spot for No. 35, as worn by Rutschman.

Outside Camden Yards, it appears someone has already marked a spot of where to put Adley Rutschman’s retired number monument 😂 pic.twitter.com/ONR3a5t1Ov — Tim Leonard (@Tim_Leonard4) August 26, 2022

This may be a bit premature, but it’s easy to see why Orioles fans are excited. The 24-year-old rookie has been as advertised, hitting .256 with eight home runs since his May callup. The former No. 1 pick has been doing it while catching and handling the pitching staff as well, and his arrival has gone hand-in-hand with Baltimore’s sudden surge into wild card contention.

Orioles fans are not the only ones feeding the hype machine, to be fair. They’re just following the trend at this point.