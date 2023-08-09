Orioles fans chanted ‘Free Kevin Brown’ at game

The Baltimore Orioles’ Kevin Brown saga got even more embarrassing for the organization on Tuesday, as fans at Camden Yards vocally took the announcer’s side during the team’s game against the Houston Astros.

During the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game, a loud “free Kevin Brown” chant could clearly be heard on the television broadcast. The Orioles’ broadcast team on MASN had to awkwardly ignore the chant as it got progressively louder.

An audible and unmistakable "Free Kevin Brown" breaks out in the seventh inning at Camden Yards. pic.twitter.com/vjTbk4APd8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 9, 2023

The Orioles could not drown out the chant or pretend that it had nothing to do with them. Fans unsurprisingly took Brown’s side over his ridiculous suspension from the broadcast booth. That suspension has quickly turned embarrassing for the Orioles, as they have been roundly criticized for the move.

Brown is set to return to the booth on Friday, so fans will get their wish. Until then, however, don’t be surprised if fans continue taking up the cause with relish.