Some Orioles fans are suspicious of statement from suspended announcer

Baltimore Orioles announcer Kevin Brown released a statement on Friday after his controversial suspension made headlines earlier this week.

Brown reportedly drew the ire of Orioles brass after simply stating facts during a July 23 broadcast. The incident in question can be seen here.

The Orioles allowed Brown to return to the booth on Friday for the team’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners. Hours before his first broadcast since at least July 30, Brown went on Twitter to try and defuse the tension surrounding his suspension.

In the 4-tweet thread, Brown emphasized that he does not want to take any attention away from the league-leading Orioles. He further stated that his relationship with the Orioles had been “mischaracterized.” You can read Brown’s entire statement here.

“Unfortunately, recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles,” said Brown. “The fact is that I have a wonderful relationship with the organization, and our ownership and front office has fully supported me since 2019 when I first came aboard.

“I ask that everyone disregard the distracting noise of the past few days. I have worked closely with O’s SVP Greg Bader for the past four years, and John Angelos and I have a solid dialogue based on mutual respect. We are all good here in Birdland!”

A few Orioles fans were convinced that Brown likely did not make the statement under his own volition. Some even likened it to a kidnapping or hostage situation.

@FBI we have a hostage situation — Jared McCHOP ON 🪓 (@TheATLGoon) August 11, 2023

Blink twice if you’re being kidnapped — Trident True (@TridentTruee) August 11, 2023

Whoever this is, please give Kevin his phone back. — Elite Baseball Club (@elitebbclub) August 11, 2023

Others believed Brown’s tweets to be a statement crafted by the Orioles’ PR department.

Wow. PR department whipped up a good statement huh? — 191 (@_new_era3) August 11, 2023

Forced statement — Travis Vymos (@phins_aggies) August 11, 2023

Brown began calling Orioles games on radio back in 2019. He took over as the full-time TV announcer last season.