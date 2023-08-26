Orioles provide very concerning update on Felix Bautista

The Baltimore Orioles provided a very concerning update Saturday regarding the health of closer Felix Bautista.

Bautista left Friday’s win in the 9th inning after throwing a pitch and experiencing soreness in his arm. On Saturday, general manager Mike Elias told reporters that Bautista’s injury was UCL-related, and he would be going on the injured list. The severity of the injury was not disclosed, as the Orioles still seem to be trying to figure that out.

Félix Bautista has “some degree of injury” to his UCL and will go on the injured list, Mike Elias said. There’s no clear timetable yet, but it’s clearly a significant blow. Top pitching prospect DL Hall will be recalled to pitch out of the bullpen. — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) August 26, 2023

There are varying degrees of UCL injuries, but it is never something a pitcher wants to deal with. A torn UCL is why Shohei Ohtani will not pitch again in 2023 and may need Tommy John surgery.

Bautista has been an enormous part of the Orioles’ resurgence this season. The 28-year-old has a 1.48 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 61 innings this season, collecting 33 saves along the way. He made his first career All-Star appearance last month.