Orioles provide very concerning update on Felix Bautista

August 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Felix Bautista in his Orioles uniform

Apr 23, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista (74) reacts after pitching against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles provided a very concerning update Saturday regarding the health of closer Felix Bautista.

Bautista left Friday’s win in the 9th inning after throwing a pitch and experiencing soreness in his arm. On Saturday, general manager Mike Elias told reporters that Bautista’s injury was UCL-related, and he would be going on the injured list. The severity of the injury was not disclosed, as the Orioles still seem to be trying to figure that out.

There are varying degrees of UCL injuries, but it is never something a pitcher wants to deal with. A torn UCL is why Shohei Ohtani will not pitch again in 2023 and may need Tommy John surgery.

Bautista has been an enormous part of the Orioles’ resurgence this season. The 28-year-old has a 1.48 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 61 innings this season, collecting 33 saves along the way. He made his first career All-Star appearance last month.

Felix Bautista
