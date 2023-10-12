 Skip to main content
Orioles GM has evasive answer about team’s offseason spending

October 12, 2023
by Grey Papke
Mike Elias wearing sunglasses

Jun 12, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias prior to the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles were one of the biggest surprises in all of baseball in 2023. Though they were swept in the American League Division Series, they are coming off a 101-win season with a young core that could have the team in contention for years to come.

The question now is whether the Orioles will spend in free agency to fortify that core. GM Mike Elias gave a rather concerning answer to that question on Thursday, dodging a question about a potential payroll increase by pointing out that the offseason only just started.

Elias did add later that the Orioles have and will continue to pursue players with larger contract demands, though he did not necessarily indicate that the organization was willing to break the bank on anyone.

The Orioles opened the 2023 season with the second-lowest payroll in the league at roughly $60 million. The franchise is certainly not known for being a big spender, a perception reinforced by a fairly conservative trade deadline strategy despite their strong position.

The Orioles could really use some rotation help in particular. Whether they pursue that remains to be seen, but maybe fans should not get their hopes up too much in light of comments like these.

