Orioles’ Jorge Mateo suffers nasty arm injury in infield collision with teammate

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jorge Mateo suffered a gruesome arm injury on a freak play during Tuesday’s game.

In the third inning against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, Mateo dove for a groundball hit up the middle by Miami’s Jesus Sanchez. Unfortunately, O’s shortstop Gunnar Henderson also came over to dive for the ball, and the two teammates collided. Mateo’s left arm bent very awkwardly as a result of the collision, and he immediately grabbed at his arm in pain.

Here is the video (but beware that it is difficult to watch).

Not for the faint of heart: Jorge Mateo's arm probably isn't meant to bend like that in his collision with Gunnar Henderson. pic.twitter.com/7lTKUmu9aa — Avi Miller (@AviMiIIer) July 23, 2024

Mateo had to exit the game and was replaced in the Baltimore lineup by Ramon Urias, who took the field at third base with Jordan Westburg moving over to second. The Orioles had yet to give an update on Mateo’s status as of the time of writing.

The 29-year-old Mateo, who led the AL in stolen bases during the 2022 MLB season, is batting .229 this year for the Orioles with five home runs, 18 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases over 67 games played. From the looks of that injury, the obvious concern is a possible dislocation or fracture for Mateo. The collision also comes after we witnessed another scary in-game collision elsewhere in the division earlier this season.