Tyler O’Neill left bloody after brutal outfield collision with Rafael Devers

Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill was left bloody following a scary head-to-head collision with teammate Rafael Devers on Monday.

O’Neill and Devers ran into one another in shallow left field during the seventh inning of the Red Sox’s game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. Estevan Florial lifted a fly ball to left field that sent Devers and Ceddanne Rafaela sprinting out toward O’Neill. Devers made the catch while backpedaling, and the back of his head slammed into O’Neill’s face.

You can see the video:

Very bad outfield collision for the Red Sox, Tyler O'Neill appears to have gotten the worst of it pic.twitter.com/pnYdc2w6aF — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 15, 2024

Here is another angle:

Injury delay as Tyler O'Neill and Rafael Devers collide. pic.twitter.com/xHnrzb71g8 — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) April 15, 2024

O’Neill was bleeding from the head following the collision and needed help getting off the field. Devers walked off under his own power. Devers remained in the game, but O’Neill did not return.

The Red Sox acquired O’Neill in an offseason trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. He has gotten off to an extremely hot starting and entered Monday hitting .304 with 7 home runs and 8 RBI in 14 games.