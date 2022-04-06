Orioles’ new left field wall looks pretty strange

Fenway Park is no longer the only quirky ballpark in the AL East division.

On Wednedsday, the Baltimore Orioles shared a glimpse of their new left field wall at their home stadium, Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Orioles open the 2022 MLB season on Thursday and had been playing their spring games in Sarasota, Fla., so fans had not gotten a look at the renovations yet.

The new wall looks pretty bizarre and has a giant area protruding into left-center, causing the warning track to take an odd zigzag. Check it out.

Heard you wanted to see the left-field wall 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ss00vUvL9I — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 6, 2022

The Orioles, who had one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball in 2021, made the decision over the offseason to alter their left field wall. In addition to that bulge in left-center, it is apparent that the left field wall as a whole is higher and further back. You can read about the exact dimensions that the Orioles altered the wall by here.

After losing 110 games last year and posting the worst team ERA in baseball at 5.84, the Orioles are hoping that the new wall takes away a key advantage for opposing hitters. But if their outfielders get tripped up by that unholy mass in left-center, it could end up being an unproductive undertaking.

