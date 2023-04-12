Orioles unveil awesome sprinklers celebration after double

No MLB team appears to be having more fun this season than the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles have drawn attention for their creative home run celebration this season. While other teams have some sort of hat or clothing item they put on after home runs, the Orioles run their Dong Bong (video here).

Intent on one-upping themselves, the Orioles unveiled the sprinklers celebration on Tuesday.

After Austin Hays doubled to begin the bottom of the first against the Oakland A’s, the leadoff man did a sprinkler gesture with his arms. Then several of his teammates squirted water out of their mouths like fountains.

There go the sprinklers. pic.twitter.com/jlPnr3HCYE — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 11, 2023

They’re looking like the water in front of the Bellagio with that synchronized show.

Thanks to the power of the sprinkler, Hays went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Ryan Mountcastle had an even bigger game and went 3-for-4 with 9 RBIs on two home runs, including a grand slam.

That Dong Bong got a lot of use from the O’s.