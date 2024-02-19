 Skip to main content
Orioles could make trade for another standout pitcher?

February 18, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A Baltimore Orioles cap

May 14, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Baltimore Orioles cap and glove sits in dugout in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles might not be satisfied with just their big deal for Corbin Burnes.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported in a column on Sunday that the Orioles could potentially swing a trade for Miami Marlins lefty Jesus Luzardo. Nightengale notes that Baltimore had extensive talks with Miami on Luzardo over the winter and that they could now circle back again amid the recent health challenges in their rotation. John Means is uncertain for Opening Day, and Kyle Bradish will begin the year on IL (as both starters are nursing elbow issues).

Luzardo, 26, is a power pitcher who has struck out 10.2 batters per nine innings for his career. He went 10-10 with a 3.58 ERA in 178.2 innings last year for the Marlins. Luzardo avoided arbitration this offseason by agreeing on a one-year, $5.5 million contract with Miami for 2024 and has two additional years of club control left.

Baltimore just pulled off a blockbuster trade for the former Cy Young winner Burnes earlier this month. But especially given the uncertainty over Means’ health, they still have very few impact lefties in the rotation (likely only 30-year-old Cole Irvin, who posted a 4.42 ERA last season). Luzardo recently drew trade interest from another team in the AL East, but it seems like Baltimore has extra motivation to try to land him.

