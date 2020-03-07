Orioles’ Trey Mancini undergoing ‘non-baseball medical procedure’

The Baltimore Orioles are offering a somewhat concerning update about slugger Trey Mancini.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said on Saturday that Mancini is set to undergo a “non-baseball medical procedure.”

“We love Trey,” said Hyde, per Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun. “We’re going to respect his privacy and we’ll have more information as we know more. … We’re thinking about him.”

Hyde also added that the 27-year-old Mancini is handling the situation “like anyone else would that is going to have further tests done.”

Mancini appeared in 154 games for Baltimore last season, leading the team with 35 home runs, 97 RBIs, and an .899 OPS. He was also second on the Orioles with a .291 batting average but had an injury scare back in June.

More recently, Mancini was removed from Monday’s Grapefruit League game against Tampa Bay because he was feeling unwell, and the hope obviously is that he is not dealing with anything serious here.