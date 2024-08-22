Braves SS reignites his beef with Bryce Harper

Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia on Wednesday reignited his beef with Bryce Harper.

Arcia slugged a 2-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning of his Braves’ game with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga.

As he rounded first base, Arcia tried to stare down Harper, who was playing first base for the Phillies.

Orlando Arcia staring down Bryce Harper after his home run pic.twitter.com/0Y1pajOH6f — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 22, 2024

What’s that all about? You may recall that in the NLDS last year between the Braves and Phillies, Arcia drew attention for supposedly having some laughs at Harper’s expense.

After the story was publicized, Harper took the insults personally and stared down Arcia twice after hitting home runs. The Phillies won the ensuing two games after Arcia’s comment and clinched the series in 4.

Arcia felt like he had gotten revenge on Harper on Wednesday, but Philadelphia still came back to win the game 3-2. Making matters worse, Harper was dismissive of Arcia’s actions.

Harper said after Wednesday’s game that he didn’t see what Arcia had done.

“I didn’t. I don’t care. I couldn’t care less. I already did it,” Harper said, via Matt Gelb.

Bryce Harper said he did not see Orlando Arcia stare him down after Arcia's two-run homer in a 3-2 Phillies win. "No," Harper said. "I didn't. I don't care. I couldn't care less. I already did it." — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 22, 2024

When Harper says he “already did it,” he’s not lying. He stared down Arcia hard last year.