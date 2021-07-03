Pablo Lopez’s reaction to hitting Ronald Acuña proves he should not have been ejected

Pablo Lopez had no business being ejected from his start on Friday night against the Atlanta Braves. His reaction tells you all you need to know about his intent.

Lopez was ejected after throwing just one pitch for the Miami Marlins. He hit Ronald Acuña Jr. in the bottom of the first and was tossed from the game after the umpires convened.

If you watch Lopez’s reaction to the pitch, it should tell you everything.

Imagine thinking that THIS was an intentional HBP pic.twitter.com/E3xxfWR0EU — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) July 2, 2021

Does that really look like a guy who wanted to hit Acuna? Not at all. That’s why he should not have been ejected.

But he was tossed due to the history between the teams. Acuna was hit by the Marlins four times entering Friday’s game, including twice to lead off the game. Regardless, the history should not be the ultimate decider when determining an ejection in a case like this.