Padres to call MLB over bad umpiring from Doug Eddings

The San Diego Padres plan to contact MLB over the umpiring in their 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Numerous Padres players took issue with strike calls that went against them in the game. Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers and Ha-seong Kim all were the victim of what they felt were bad calls by umpire Doug Eddings.

Tommy Pham wasn’t happy with a called strike three he received in the eighth and got ejected. Even associate manager Skip Shumaker got tossed for complaining about a lack of a strike call while the Padres were pitching in the bottom of the eighth.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler, who was not ejected, said his team was frustrated. He also said they would call MLB over the poor umpiring.

"That's as wide as I've seen a zone, and our guys train extremely hard at staying disciplined in the zone," Jayce Tingler said. "Just a ton of frustration." Tingler said the Padres will put in a call to the league. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) July 25, 2021

Here is a look at many of the calls that left the Padres upset: