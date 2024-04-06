Padres rookie may have had the most painful strikeout of the season

San Diego Padres rookie Graham Pauley on Friday struck out in brutal fashion against the San Francisco Giants.

The Padres and Giants found themselves deadlocked 2-2 in the 8th inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif.

Pauley was the first batter up to face Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers, who had just come on to replace fellow reliever Jordan Hicks.

Pauley foul-tipped the first pitch he saw from Rogers. The second one was a wicked sinker that was called a strike by home plate umpire Sean Barber. The 0-2 pitch was one Pauley probably wishes he could erase from the internet.

That's tough 😬 pic.twitter.com/8HfkrVRP0X — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 5, 2024

Pauley swung for the fences on a wicked 73 mph slider from Rogers that ended up hitting the Padres rookie in the chest and then the face.

The replays later showed that Pauley’s bat had actually made contact with the baseball, making it a foul ball. However, the umpire had already deemed it a swinging strike, which meant that Pauley had struck in cartoonishly bad fashion. The play was not reviewable.

The Giants ended up walking off the Padres an inning later to win 3-2.

A 2021 quote from Rogers’ former Giants teammate Kevin Gausman has since resurfaced after Pauley’s strikeout made waves on X. Gausman accurately predicted that such a strikeout would happen eventually.

“You’re going to hit a lefty in the face one day, and the guy’s probably going to swing at it. Which is crazy to think about,” Gausman said to Rogers.

Kevin Gausman to Tyler Rogers after the game, on how much his rising slider moves: "You're going to hit a lefty in the face one day, and the guy's probably going to swing at it. Which is crazy to think about." — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) April 14, 2021

Rogers didn’t allow a baserunner Friday during his 8th inning appearance. Pauley went 0-3 with two strikeouts in the contest.