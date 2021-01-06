New Padre Ha-Seong Kim has bold prediction about team this season

The San Diego Padres are loading up this offseason, and they have their players believing something special is coming.

On Tuesday, the team introduced Ha-Seong Kim to the media. Kim comes from the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), where he smacked 30 home runs last season and became the league’s top prospect. The infielder signed a 4-year, $28 million deal with the Padres and thinks they are headed for a World Series title.

Ha-Seong Kim’s dream is becoming reality in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/w7fIivzQHh — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 6, 2021

“The main reason I joined the Padres, is the Padres are not only a contender, but the Padres will become a World Series champion this year. I want to be part of a winning team. That’s why I joined the Padres,” Kim said in comments through an interpreter.

Kim plays second base and joins a crowded infield that also includes Jake Cronenworth at second. Having too much talent may be the least of the Padres’ problems though.

The team added Blake Snell and Yu Darvish to beef up their rotation. They also have veterans Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer to go along with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. The Padres are a legitimate World Series contender.