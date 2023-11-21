Padres hire new manager to replace Bob Melvin

The San Diego Padres have been searching for a new manager after Bob Melvin departed for another job, and they are going with an internal candidate.

Mike Shildt has been named the new manager of the Padres, according to multiple reports.

The San Diego Padres are hiring Mike Shildt as their new manager, sources tell ESPN. Shildt, 55, has been a senior adviser with the team and was 252-199 as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. He takes over for Bob Melvin, who left to manage the Giants this winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 21, 2023

Shildt spent time as a third base coach with the Padres and had been working as the team’s senior advisor for player development. He has previous managerial experience, as he was the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals from 2018-2021 before moving to the Padres organization. Shildt was named NL Manager of the Year in 2019 after St. Louis went 91-71.

The 55-year-old Shildt was rumored to be one of four finalists for the San Diego job before recently emerging as the favorite.

Melvin left the Padres last month to become the manager of the San Francisco Giants.

The Padres had a top-5 payroll in each of the last two seasons, but fell well short of expectations in 2023. They lost 4-1 in the 2022 NLCS. The Padres missed the playoffs entirely last season, finishing just barely above .500 with their 82-80 record.