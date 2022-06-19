 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 19, 2022

Padres offer encouraging injury update on Manny Machado

June 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Manny Machado in the dugout

Sep 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a bases-loaded walk by left fielder Wil Myers (not pictured) during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado may have left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, but the news on him seems to be positive for now.

The San Diego Padres third baseman was trying to beat out a ground ball but twisted his ankle at first base (video here). The injury occurred in the first inning of San Diego’s 8-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

The Padres later shared that X-rays on Machado’s ankle were negative.

Ryan Flaherty, who is currently serving as the Padres’ manager in place of Bob Melvin, shared that things could have been worse and Machado is “OK.”

Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer also said that Machado seemed to be encouraged by his initial exam.

Machado has been a stud so far this season. He is batting .328 with a .945 OPS. Even with the loss to the Rockies, the Padres have the fifth-best winning percentage in MLB. They won’t want Machado to miss much time.

