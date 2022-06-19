Padres offer encouraging injury update on Manny Machado

Manny Machado may have left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, but the news on him seems to be positive for now.

The San Diego Padres third baseman was trying to beat out a ground ball but twisted his ankle at first base (video here). The injury occurred in the first inning of San Diego’s 8-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

The Padres later shared that X-rays on Machado’s ankle were negative.

Update from the clubhouse: Manny Machado exited today’s game with a left ankle sprain. X-rays were negative. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 19, 2022

Ryan Flaherty, who is currently serving as the Padres’ manager in place of Bob Melvin, shared that things could have been worse and Machado is “OK.”

Ryan Flaherty said Manny Machado is feeling “OK.” Machado was able to shift some of his weight as he felt himself slipping on the bag, so the damage could have been worse. No timetable yet. “All in all, as good as it could be,” Flaherty said. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) June 19, 2022

Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer also said that Machado seemed to be encouraged by his initial exam.

Eric Hosmer said Manny Machado seemed pretty happy with the results of his initial ankle exam. "Just kind of talking to him and hearing the news from all the trainers and stuff, I think it's a win, if that makes any sense." — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) June 19, 2022

Machado has been a stud so far this season. He is batting .328 with a .945 OPS. Even with the loss to the Rockies, the Padres have the fifth-best winning percentage in MLB. They won’t want Machado to miss much time.