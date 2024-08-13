Padres’ Jackson Merrill makes awesome game-winning catch vs. Pirates

San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill on Monday added another play to his growing rookie year highlight reel.

The Padres led 2-1 over the Pittsburgh Pirates with two outs in the top of the 9th inning at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

With a man on first, Pirates All-Star Bryan Reynolds came up to the plate against Padres closer Robert Suarez. Reynolds worked a 3-1 count and smacked the next pitch, a 100-mph sinker, to left center field.

Merrill had to go a long way to even have a chance at making the catch. Somehow, the 21-year-old pulled off an amazing diving grab to end the game.

Lifelong shortstop until, like, now. Also a 21-year-old slashing .289/.321/.479 as a rookie and oozing with confidence. Man. pic.twitter.com/7NLjKWLyzI — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) August 13, 2024

Given that the Pirates had speedy Ji Hwan Bae on first, a potential misplay from Merrill could have easily led to a tie ballgame. Reynolds would have also been in scoring position with number three hitter Oneil Cruz on deck.

Merrill played shortstop throughout most of his baseball career before San Diego moved him to the outfield. But the Padres rookie showed he may have natural outfielder instincts as well.

Through 116 games this season, Merrill has batted .289 with 17 home runs, 64 RBIs, and an OPS of .800. He’d probably be a shoo-in for NL Rookie of the Year if not for a certain Pirates phenom who was lurking in the opposite dugout.