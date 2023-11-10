Report reveals possible timeline for Juan Soto trade

Rumors persist that the San Diego Padres could trade Juan Soto, but a deal may not be particularly imminent.

The Padres have made clear that they are willing to discuss potential trades involving Soto, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic. However, there is a sense that an offseason trade is somewhat unlikely. The Padres might prefer to hold onto Soto to start the 2024 season, then see where they are in July before making a decision on whether to move him or not.

Soto’s situation puts the Padres in an awkward situation. The star outfielder would become a free agent after the 2024 season, and is going to be hugely expensive. The Padres would like to keep him, but the price may be prohibitive, which is why they are at least willing to consider trade offers.

As much as the Padres might like to wait to trade Soto, financial realities may add a sense of urgency. He would be in high demand after hitting .275 with 35 home runs in 2023.