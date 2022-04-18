Padres may not love Fernando Tatis Jr.’s pregame rehab

Fernando Tatis Jr. is still weeks, if not months away from returning to action after an offseason injury to his left wrist. The San Diego Padres shortstop is still keeping active, though not necessarily in a way that will have fans feeling comfortable.

Tatis Jr. fractured a bone in his left wrist in what was believed to be an offseason motorcycle accident. The injury is expected to keep him out until at least midseason or so, but it does not preclude him from taking part in other activities.

Soccer, for instance. Tatis made it part of his pregame routine prior to Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Of course, the sight of the Padres shortstop slipping and falling probably isn’t one the team loves.

Fernando Tatis Jr. trying out other sports@Starting9 pic.twitter.com/ejWRhpyoWV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 18, 2022

Tatis is fine here, obviously, and he landed on his uninjured right wrist. That’s still a bit of a heart-in-mouth moment if you like the Padres.

Tatis hit .282 in 2021, and led the National League with 42 home runs despite playing in only 130 games. The Padres need him back badly, so hopefully he can avoid more off-field accidents.