Padres’ Randy Vasquez hospitalized after collapsing at Dodger Stadium

San Diego Padres right-hander Randy Vasquez was hospitalized after fainting at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night following his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers .

According to Padres manager Craig Stammen, Vasquez passed out while being escorted to the X-ray room to evaluate his right ankle, which was struck by a 99 mph comebacker off the bat of Mookie Betts in the first inning.

The #Padres catch a MASSIVE break as a hard-hit ball from Mookie Betts hits off Randy Vasquez right into Ty France at 1st pic.twitter.com/0NDue2Z8dk — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) July 3, 2026

A team trainer caught him as he lost consciousness briefly. Vasquez quickly regained consciousness and was taken to a local emergency room for precautionary tests. He was reported to be in stable condition and conscious.

“He was on his way to get an X-ray here in the stadium and fainted,” Stammen said, via MLB.com. “So we took him to the emergency room just as a precaution. He’s conscious. He’s getting all his tests done.

“So we don’t really know about his ankle yet. He’s getting all those kinds of tests. We’ll know more hopefully tonight and tomorrow.”

Vasquez remained in the game after the comebacker off his foot and pitched three innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with one walk. He was removed after 50 pitches in what became a 12-7 Padres loss. Stammen noted that the fainting could have stemmed from pain in the ankle, anxiety, or stress related to the situation.

The 27-year-old has posted a 4.71 ERA over 17 appearances, including 16 starts this season. He has struggled recently, posting an 8.37 ERA since the start of June.

The team will await further updates on both his ankle and overall condition.