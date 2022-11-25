Report: Padres eyeing upgrade at surprising position

The San Diego Padres are at least looking into making a splash in free agency, which is not a huge surprise. What is a bit unique is the position they may be targeting.

The Padres are in the market for free agent shortstops and have shown interest in Xander Bogaerts, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This comes despite the team appearing well-stocked at the position, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim theoretically able to play there.

If the Padres are looking at shortstops, it would seemingly confirm that Tatis will not be returning to the position. There has been widespread speculation that the Padres are looking to move him to the outfield permanently, though at this point they really just want him to be available.

The surprise might be more about Kim, who held down the position capably with Tatis missing the entire 2022 season. He played solid defense and looked to be a decent starter, but the Padres would apparently use him in a super utility role. There is no doubt Bogaerts could outperform him offensively, but one has to wonder if they could spend that money more efficiently on an upgrade elsewhere.