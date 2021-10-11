Padres targeting World Series champion as manager

The San Diego Padres will have one of the more intriguing managerial searches of the winter, and they’re looking at huge names that might be available.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Padres have been asking about several experienced and accomplished managers that may be candidates for the role. Those include Ron Washington, Buck Showalter, Aaron Boone, and most notably Bruce Bochy.

Bochy is easily the biggest and most intriguing name here. He won three championships with the San Francisco Giants and is widely regarded as a future Hall of Famer. He also has a deep connection to the Padres, having played for them at the end of his career before managing them from 1995 through 2006.

Bochy stepped down from his post with the Giants after the 2019 season and hasn’t managed since then. He did not rule out an eventual return, and the Padres would figure to be a great opportunity if the 66-year-old wants to get back into the game.

Photo: Sep 20, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) is honored against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports