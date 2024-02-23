Padres went viral for surreal dugout scene during spring training

The San Diego Padres went viral Thursday after fans caught a glimpse of their dugout during the team’s spring training opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Peoria Stadium in Phoenix, Ariz.

Padres starter Joe Musgrove was pitching in the top of the first inning when the broadcast panned toward San Diego’s dugout. It appeared as though the entire spring training roster was leaning over the railing to watch Musgrove work.

The announcer quipped that the Padres appeared to have “an entire division in uniform” watching the contest from the team’s dugout. He may have even undersold the true number.

Check out the viral dugout scene here:

Everyone who’s ever picked up a baseball bat is in the Padres dugout pic.twitter.com/TN1Xi7FgDQ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 22, 2024

It’s not unusual for teams to have a dugout-crowding amount of players on their spring training roster. But just seeing them all bunched together was quite a sight to behold.

The Padres’ baseball-by-volume approach didn’t pay off in the end. The Dodgers lit up the scoreboard with eight first-inning runs and won a lopsided 14-1 affair.

There were 19 different Padres players who recorded an at-bat during Thursday’s contest.

12 others took the mound and pitched for San Diego. Only three pitchers — Musgrove, Carter Loewen, and Moises Lugo — combined to give up all 14 earned runs against the Dodgers.