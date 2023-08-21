 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 20, 2023

Paul Skenes reveals how he began dating Livvy Dunne

August 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Olivia Dunne smiles

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American gymnast Olivia Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2022 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Skenes has officially confirmed the obvious: he and Livvy Dunne are dating.

Skenes talked about his relationship with Dunne in a column published by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey.

Skenes, who was selected No. 1 overall in June’s MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, is playing in Single-A for the Pirates. Dunne, who is a gymnast at LSU and has over 12 million followers online, has accompanied him to Bradenton and attended his starts. Some fans recently put it together that the two were dating, which is something Skenes confirmed.

Skenes, who led LSU to the College World Series title this season, told Mackey that he and Dunne met through friends in common. Skenes’ best friend at LSU was dating Dunne’s roommate Elena Marenas.

Ironically, though Dunne is a social media sensation, Skenes largely avoids social media because he finds it to be “toxic.” Skenes also laments how much attention Dunne receives and how it makes it difficult for her to watch him play. But they imagine her ability to watch his games will improve as he moves up the MLB ladder.

Skenes has pitched two innings during his minor league career so far and struck out three batters. He’s regularly touched 100 mph with his fastballs.

Article Tags

Livvy DunneOlivia DunnePaul Skenes
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus