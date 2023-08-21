Paul Skenes reveals how he began dating Livvy Dunne

Paul Skenes has officially confirmed the obvious: he and Livvy Dunne are dating.

Skenes talked about his relationship with Dunne in a column published by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey.

Skenes, who was selected No. 1 overall in June’s MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, is playing in Single-A for the Pirates. Dunne, who is a gymnast at LSU and has over 12 million followers online, has accompanied him to Bradenton and attended his starts. Some fans recently put it together that the two were dating, which is something Skenes confirmed.

Skenes, who led LSU to the College World Series title this season, told Mackey that he and Dunne met through friends in common. Skenes’ best friend at LSU was dating Dunne’s roommate Elena Marenas.

Ironically, though Dunne is a social media sensation, Skenes largely avoids social media because he finds it to be “toxic.” Skenes also laments how much attention Dunne receives and how it makes it difficult for her to watch him play. But they imagine her ability to watch his games will improve as he moves up the MLB ladder.

Skenes has pitched two innings during his minor league career so far and struck out three batters. He’s regularly touched 100 mph with his fastballs.