Is No. 1 pick Paul Skenes dating famous gymnast Livvy Dunne? Sleuths think so

Is Paul Skenes dating Livvy Dunne? That’s what some internet sleuths believe.

Skenes was the No. 1 pick in the June MLB draft out of LSU. After signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates in July for a record bonus, Skenes reported to Bradenton, Fla. to appear in the Florida Complex League. The 6-foot-6 pitcher made his pro debut last week, sitting down all three batters he faced while regularly touching 100 mph.

No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes was lighting up the radar gun in his first pro game. 😳 pic.twitter.com/sGeV8e6vL6 — MLB (@MLB) August 11, 2023

Skenes has since been promoted to Single-A Bradenton, for whom he will make his debut on Tuesday.

Paul Skenes is set to make his Single-A debut on Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/WPcElz28Et — Bradenton Marauders (@The_Marauders) August 12, 2023

And that’s where Dunne comes in.

The LSU Tigers gymnast is a star on social media and has over 10 million followers across all platforms. She shared a few photos on her Snapchat account in late July that advertised her location as Bradenton, Fla. Additionally, she was wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates hat in one of the photos.

#LivvyDunne is in Bradenton and sporting a Pirates hat after Paul Skenes is assigned to FCL Pirates in Bradenton 👀 #Pirates #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/EfznHcnzK4 — Renegade Tyler (@RenegadeTyler) July 29, 2023

In that same photo, eagle-eyed fans noticed a black Marucci glove on a coffee table. That’s the same type of glove Skenes uses.

Also just for the record pic.twitter.com/Kh93jQ5QRq — Renegade Tyler (@RenegadeTyler) July 29, 2023

That all seems like too much of a coincidence.

Skenes pulling down Dunne might be the biggest catch by a pitcher since Justin Verlander locked down Kate Upton. Besides whether or not the two are dating, fans are also wondering who’s making more money: Skenes or Dunne?

