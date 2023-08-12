 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 12, 2023

Is No. 1 pick Paul Skenes dating famous gymnast Livvy Dunne? Sleuths think so

August 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Olivia Dunne smiles

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American gymnast Olivia Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2022 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Is Paul Skenes dating Livvy Dunne? That’s what some internet sleuths believe.

Skenes was the No. 1 pick in the June MLB draft out of LSU. After signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates in July for a record bonus, Skenes reported to Bradenton, Fla. to appear in the Florida Complex League. The 6-foot-6 pitcher made his pro debut last week, sitting down all three batters he faced while regularly touching 100 mph.

Skenes has since been promoted to Single-A Bradenton, for whom he will make his debut on Tuesday.

And that’s where Dunne comes in.

The LSU Tigers gymnast is a star on social media and has over 10 million followers across all platforms. She shared a few photos on her Snapchat account in late July that advertised her location as Bradenton, Fla. Additionally, she was wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates hat in one of the photos.

In that same photo, eagle-eyed fans noticed a black Marucci glove on a coffee table. That’s the same type of glove Skenes uses.

That all seems like too much of a coincidence.

Skenes pulling down Dunne might be the biggest catch by a pitcher since Justin Verlander locked down Kate Upton. Besides whether or not the two are dating, fans are also wondering who’s making more money: Skenes or Dunne?

H/T Barstool Sports

Article Tags

Livvy DunneOlivia DunnePaul Skenes
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus