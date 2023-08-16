Pedro Martinez roasts Yankees with brutal comparison

Pedro Martinez once famously called the New York Yankees his daddy, but he was a lot less complementary of the team on Tuesday.

Martinez was hugely disappointed in the Yankees following their 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, which dropped the team to the .500 mark after 120 games. According to Martinez, the Yankees looked like “a bulldog (beating) up on a chihuahua” early in the season, but now, the Yankees are the chihuahuas.

Pedro compares the Yankees to chihuahuas after their loss tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/DTZq4KKHS1 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) August 16, 2023

“It’s hard to watch the Yankees go that way,” Martinez said on TBS’ postgame show. “I remember watching the Yankees early in the season and when they were going well, they looked so confident. It was like watching a bulldog beat up on a chihuahua when they were playing those teams. Now, they look like the chihuahuas to any other team, especially a good team like the Atlanta Braves. I mean, it looks like no match.”

As harsh as that comparison is, few would be able to argue with it. Even their own players would probably concur.

The Yankees remain in last place in the AL East after Tuesday’s loss and are now 6.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. They are in serious danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 2016.