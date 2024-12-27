Report reveals where Mets stand in Pete Alonso contract talks

Pete Alonso may wind up re-signing with the New York Mets, but it does not sound likely to happen any time soon.

Alonso and the Mets are currently far apart in talks, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman makes it clear that the Mets and Alonso have not given up on a reunion, but there is a “sizable gap” between what the first baseman wants and what the Mets are offering right now.

The two sides are far enough apart that the Mets have considered other options at first base. One move could involve moving third baseman Mark Vientos to first and letting younger players like Brett Baty try to lock down the third base job.

The Mets, like many teams, are not prioritizing a need for power as much, which is hurting Alonso’s market. Alonso is also coming off a down year by his standards, as he hit .240 with 34 home runs in 2024. Setting aside the shortened 2020 season, that is the lowest single-season home run total of his career. The first baseman remains a fan favorite, however, and bringing him back would be a popular move. Whether it is possible might depend on whether the two sides are willing to compromise.

Recent reports have suggested the Mets are still favored to re-sign Alonso, even after adding Juan Soto. A big part of that is that Alonso might not have a huge market outside of his former team.