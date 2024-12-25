Pete Alonso likely to re-sign with Mets?

The free agency market for first basemen was moving over the last week, and it has left Pete Alonso as the top remaining player without a home. It might make the most sense for him to end up re-signing with the New York Mets.

Between Friday and Sunday, Christian Walker signed with the Houston Astros, Paul Goldschmidt signed with the Yankees, and Carlos Santana signed with the Cleveland Guardians, who traded Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Mets signed Juan Soto to a massive deal in free agency and are clearly intent on contending. They make the most sense for Alonso at this point.

During an appearance on MLB Network Monday, reporter Mark Feinsand said it seems like Alonso will return to the Mets, though he mentioned the Mariners as a possibility for the first baseman.

“Everybody that I’ve spoken to, executives around the league, agents, etc., they all think Alonso is going to wind up back with the Mets. I think that’s where he’s probably headed. The question is: what does the deal look like?” Feinsand asked.

Feinsand said he thought the deal would include the ability for Alonso to terminate the contract early.

“The Mets certainly seem like the most logical landing spot for Alonso at this point,” Feinsand concluded.

Alonso is 30 and younger than many of the other first baseman who were available. He has had three 40-plus home run seasons in his career, but his .249 career batting average is a concern.

Alonso has made three straight All-Star teams and endeared himself to Mets fans with four home runs this postseason.