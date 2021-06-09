Pete Alonso accuses MLB of manipulating baseballs for this reason

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has a conspiracy theory about Major League Baseball manipulating the baseballs used in games for a very interesting reason.

On Wednesday, Alonso was asked about the ongoing debate over the enforcement of rules against pitchers using illegal substances on the mound. Alonso downplayed the issue and said what he really cared about was MLB’s alleged manipulation of baseballs. Alonso said he believes the league does it based on upcoming free agent classes. Alonso also suggested he’s not the only player who feels this way.

Pete Alonso said he does not like that MLB is cracking down on pitchers using illegal sticky substances: "I don't care what they use." "The biggest concern is MLB manipulates the baseballs year in and year out depending on the free agency class," he said. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) June 9, 2021

Wait, what? Is that something players talk about? "Oh, no, that’s a fact. Yes, guys have talked about it," Pete Alonso said, citing the 2019 pitchers (juiced ball) and this year's hitters (deadened ball). "It’s not a coincidence. It definitely is something that they did." — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) June 9, 2021

Alonso’s theory is that the league either juices or deadens the ball in order to diminish the value of the upcoming free agent class. His argument is that in 2019, the ball was juiced to make sure upcoming free agent pitchers like Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Zack Wheeler, Madison Bumgarner, and Hyun-Jin Ryu weren’t too dominant. He also seems to think this year’s dominant pitching is down to the fact that standout hitters Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Freddie Freeman, and Kris Bryant are among those set to headline the 2021-22 free agent class.

To be clear, there’s absolutely no evidence behind any of this. If nothing else, if there is a group of players that does believe this to be true, it underlines just how much distrust there is from players towards owners and the league as a hole when it comes to financial matters, though. The distrust seems mutual and has been simmering for a while.