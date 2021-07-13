Pete Alonso has made more money from Home Run Derby than from the Mets

The Home Run Derby has become quite profitable for Pete Alonso.

Alonso on Monday won the Home Run Derby, marking his second time taking the crown. The 26-year-old also won in 2019, when he won NL Rookie of the Year and led the NL with 53 home runs.

Alonso beat Salvador Perez 35-28 in the first round; Juan Soto 16-15 in the semifinals; and Trey Mancini 23-22 in the finals to win it.

In 2019, MLB began awarding $1 million bonuses to the winner of the Home Run Derby. That means Alonso has taken home $2 million from the Home Run Derby. By comparison, he has earned $1.47 million in salaries from the New York Mets since 2019.

Alonso is still in his first three seasons of team control. During that period, teams get to decide a player’s salary, which is why Alonso makes less than a million dollars despite being a major power hitter.