Sunday, July 10, 2022

Pete Alonso wore mustache, stirrups on Keith Hernandez Day

July 10, 2022
by Larry Brown

Pete Alonso with a mustache

The New York Mets on Saturday held a “Keith Hernandez Day” to celebrate the former NL MVP, and Pete Alonso did his best to pay tribute.

Alonso, the current Mets first baseman, shaved his face so he would have a mustache. He also wore stirrups in Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins to replicate Hernandez’s style.

Hernandez, whose No. 17 jersey was retired at Citi Field, apparently enjoyed Alonso’s homage.

Alonso fittingly performed well while making his tribute. He got the scoring started with a solo home run in the fourth.

That was one magic pair of stirrups.

The Mets ended up winning 5-4 in 10 innings thanks to a bad error by Miami. Of course, the error wasn’t quite as bad as the one that helped Hernandez’s Mets win the ’86 World Series.

