Pete Alonso wore mustache, stirrups on Keith Hernandez Day

The New York Mets on Saturday held a “Keith Hernandez Day” to celebrate the former NL MVP, and Pete Alonso did his best to pay tribute.

Alonso, the current Mets first baseman, shaved his face so he would have a mustache. He also wore stirrups in Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins to replicate Hernandez’s style.

Hernandez, whose No. 17 jersey was retired at Citi Field, apparently enjoyed Alonso’s homage.

Pete Alonso on his mustache: “The boys wanted me to shave. … Keith saw it in the tunnel and got a good kick out of it. … If I’m going to do the mustache (for Keith) I might as well do the stirrups as well.” — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) July 10, 2022

Alonso fittingly performed well while making his tribute. He got the scoring started with a solo home run in the fourth.

Rocking the mustache for Keith Hernandez's jersey retirement, Pete Alonso goes DEEP. pic.twitter.com/pn6WsF8r1h — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2022

That was one magic pair of stirrups.

The Mets ended up winning 5-4 in 10 innings thanks to a bad error by Miami. Of course, the error wasn’t quite as bad as the one that helped Hernandez’s Mets win the ’86 World Series.