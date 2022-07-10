Video: Marlins literally throw away the game in loss to Mets

The Miami Marlins literally threw away the game in their 5-4 loss to the New York Mets in 10 innings on Saturday.

The game was tied 3-3 heading into the 10th. Miami scored a run in the top of the 10th to take a 4-3 lead. Then in the bottom of the 10th, the Mets began with a pair of strikeouts. Tomas Nido doubled in a run to tie the game. The following batter was Brandon Nimmo, who hit a 2-out grounder to pitcher Tanner Scott.

Scott should have been able to field the ball and throw to first for the final out of the inning. But Scott bobbled the ball and then threw it into the dirt, allowing the winning run to score.

What a way to go down.

Scott can throw almost nothing but strikes during his pitching appearance, but he can’t throw a ball accurately to first base for a simple out.

The win made the Mets 53-32 and still holding a 2.5 game lead in the NL East over Atlanta. The loss dropped the Marlins to 40-43.