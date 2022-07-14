Pete Alonso dealing with PTSD from spring training car crash

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was involved in a serious car accident during spring training and revealed he has been suffering from PTSD ever since.

Alonso was T-boned by a driver who ran a red light, and his car car flipped over multiple times. He had to kick the glass out of his window to get out. After the accident, his wife posted shocking videos and photos from the scene.

Although he was not seriously injured, Alonso revealed in a piece published Wednesday in The Players Tribune that he’s been dealing with “some pretty bad PTSD” from the event.

“It’s one of those things where…my life could’ve been gone in an instant,” Alonso wrote. “Just like that. It was horrifying. Just really scary.

“I’m still dealing with some pretty bad PTSD from it, to be completely honest with you. And I feel very fortunate that I was able to recognize that. That I’ve been able to talk through it with some people.”

Alonso talked about how he felt lucky to have not been physically hurt badly. He said he felt he was going to die while his truck kept flipping over from the impact of the collision. The 24-year-old also admitted that it is going to take him some time to find peace with what transpired.

Alonso is batting .268 with 23 home runs this seaosn and leads the major leagues with 72 RBI for the first-place Mets. The NL All-Star will attempt to defend his Home Run Derby crown on July 18 in Los Angeles.