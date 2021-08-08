Pete Alonso tries to reassure Mets fans amid team’s struggles

The struggling New York Mets fell out of first place in the NL East this weekend for the first time since May, and some of the fanbase is definitely hitting the panic button.

The Mets were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, culminating in a two-hit shutout on Sunday. They’ve lost seven of their last eight, and suddenly find themselves 2.5 games behind Philadelphia in the division and only one game over .500.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso tried to offer a reassuring message to fans after Sunday’s loss, admitting that the current stretch has been “frustrating” but confidently stating that the team has “got this.”

Pete Alonso has a message for Mets fans: "Mets fans, believe in us. And don't just believe, know… that this is just a speed bump and a challenge. I understand that it's frustrating. It's frustrating for us…Know that we've got this." pic.twitter.com/ifgd8itMZz — SNY (@SNYtv) August 8, 2021

It hasn’t been a great few weeks for the Mets on or off the field. In addition to the losing streak and the evaporating top pick, the team courted controversy over its handling of the non-signing of first round draft pick Kumar Rocker. As it stands, the Mets basically have to win the NL East to get into the playoffs, so they’re going to have to turn things around very quickly.