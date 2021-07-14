Look: Pete Alonso wore his Home Run Derby chain to the bar after win

Pete Alonso on Monday won his second consecutive MLB Home Run Derby. The New York Mets slugger was not at all shy about celebrating his win.

Alonso received a “Derby Champ” chain for winning the derby. After the competition was over, the 26-year-old went out to a bar nearby to celebrate. Alonso even wore his derby chain out to the bar and took photos with fans while wearing it:

ceLebrating with the HR Derby CHAMP. pic.twitter.com/DKjh6QO4Ax — CaroLine Jastremski (@caro_line_em_up) July 13, 2021

Another moment from the bar went viral as Alonso and other patrons were kicked out when the bar closed.

Alonso had to have been really proud of his win to take the chain out. But when you hit 74 home runs over three rounds to win it all, you deserve to show some pride.