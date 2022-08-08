Pete Rose drops S-bomb during Phillies broadcast

Pete Rose got a wee bit carried away while in the broadcast booth on Sunday.

Rose was invited to join the Philadelphia Phillies for their alumni weekend, which also included a reunion of the 1980 World Series team. The Hit King spent some time in the Phillies’ TV booth during Sunday’s game. That proved to be a bad idea.

Rose seemed to forget he was on air and subject to broadcast decency rules. He told a story that involved a “c–k high fastball” and the words “no s–t.”

The Phillies’ announcers did not seem to be too thrilled about Rose breaking FCC rules. Beware of the bad language in the video.

Pete Rose discovering there's no 7 second delay…the hard way. 😂🔊 pic.twitter.com/2fdRzt6w5k — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 7, 2022

Rose also had a funny zinger about former Phillies first baseman John Kruk, who is now a broadcaster for the team.

LMAO, Pete Rose just said, “I knew John [Kruk] when he had two balls” on the #Phillies broadcast. — Stranger in the Alps (@StrangernAlps) August 7, 2022

That’s a reference to Kruk having one testicle removed due to testicular cancer.

Rose played five season for the Phillies from 1979-1983. In just his second season with the Phillies, the three-time World Series winner helped the team win its first championship in franchise history.