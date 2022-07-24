Phil Nevin oddly ejected after Shohei Ohtani home run

Phil Nevin was ejected from Saturday’s 7-2 loss by his Los Angeles Angels against the Atlanta Braves, and the ejection came under bizarre circumstances.

The Angels fell behind 7-1 after four innings. Shohei Ohtani clubbed a solo home run in the top of the fifth to make it 7-2.

Nevin was not in a celebratory mood after the homer. Rather, he was still fixated on a call from the previous inning. That led him to complain and get ejected.

Phil Nevin has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/KY5LabIod3 — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) July 24, 2022

Nevin wasn’t too thrilled about his team being down 7-2 when he thought it should have been 5-2.

The Angels interim manager was upset that Austin Riley wasn’t called out on a check swing in the bottom of the fourth. Given the extra chance, Riley hit a 2-run home run on the next pitch to make it 7-1.

This is the check swing the #Angels thought was strike 3 on Austin Riley. He hit a 2-run HR on the next pitch. The Angels are down 7-1 in the 5th. pic.twitter.com/wC8PbzGwOC — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 24, 2022

Between what transpired and the way things have been going for the Angels Nevin’s behavior is of little surprise. The Angels have gone 12-26 since firing Joe Maddon and replacing him with Nevin. Nevin really doesn’t have much to show for his stint leading the team. He can’t even get excited over a home run hit by his two-way star.