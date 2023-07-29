Phil Nevin suspended over incredible tirade against umpires

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was handed a one-game suspension on Saturday after his incredible tirade against the umpires in Friday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Nevin was livid over a questionable called third strike against Michael Stefanic with two outs in the 9th inning of Saturday’s game. Nevin’s anger did not fade after Mickey Moniak lined out to end the game.

Nevin furiously tried to get the attention of the umpires, even holding up an iPad to try to show home plate umpire Mike Estabrook what his beef was. As the umpires left the field, Nevin was so angry that bench coach Ray Montgomery actually had to restrain him.

I may not like many of his managerial moves, but I love how Phil Nevin defends his players. He would've beat Mike Estabrook up, if not for Ray Montgomery. pic.twitter.com/UyC5Iqg38q — Beyond The Halo (@BeyondTheHalo) July 29, 2023

Nevin had a beef, and his temper tantrum was pretty entertaining. That said, you’re always going to get suspended for that, and he probably knew it, too.

Replay challenges have definitely reduced the number of heated on-field arguments between umps and managers. When they do happen, however, Nevin has shown himself to be among the best at them.