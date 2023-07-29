 Skip to main content
Phil Nevin suspended over incredible tirade against umpires

July 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Phil Nevin in his Angels uniform

Sep 16, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin reacts during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was handed a one-game suspension on Saturday after his incredible tirade against the umpires in Friday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Nevin was livid over a questionable called third strike against Michael Stefanic with two outs in the 9th inning of Saturday’s game. Nevin’s anger did not fade after Mickey Moniak lined out to end the game.

Nevin furiously tried to get the attention of the umpires, even holding up an iPad to try to show home plate umpire Mike Estabrook what his beef was. As the umpires left the field, Nevin was so angry that bench coach Ray Montgomery actually had to restrain him.

Nevin had a beef, and his temper tantrum was pretty entertaining. That said, you’re always going to get suspended for that, and he probably knew it, too.

Replay challenges have definitely reduced the number of heated on-field arguments between umps and managers. When they do happen, however, Nevin has shown himself to be among the best at them.

Phil Nevin
