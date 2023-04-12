Phillies fans got a little crazy throwing things on $1 hot dog night

The combination of the Philadelphia Phillies losing and hot dogs being sold for $1 was a little too much for Philly fans on Tuesday night.

The Phillies lost 8-4 to the Miami Marlins as Luis Arraez hit for the first cycle in Marlins history. As their team was losing, Phillies fans got carried away with the $1 hot dog promotion. They started to throw things in the stands. Many of the objects appeared to be hot dog wrappers, though it’s unclear what some of the other flying objects were.

Here are some videos of fans throwing things:

Everyone's throwing hot dogs. The "here come the pretzels" moment has come to life. pic.twitter.com/T5eLBGVnUF — Sixto Lezcano (@mleif) April 12, 2023

Hot dogs being flung across the stadium while getting blown out to the Marlins. I’m disgusted to be a Phillies fan rn pic.twitter.com/dvanobG4rB — Kenny (@kharry2415) April 12, 2023

It looked almost like there was a trash fight between sections at Citizens Bank Park.

Maybe the fans were just a little grouchy after having to wait in such long lines for their dollar dogs.

The lines for the first Dollar Dog Night of the season are insaaaane 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aBb9nuOEXH — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 11, 2023

The Phillies are now 4-7 this season after making a World Series run last season. The team’s fans needs new ways to keep themselves entertained during losses to the Marlins.