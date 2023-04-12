 Skip to main content
Phillies fans got a little crazy throwing things on $1 hot dog night

April 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Phillies fans throw objects

The combination of the Philadelphia Phillies losing and hot dogs being sold for $1 was a little too much for Philly fans on Tuesday night.

The Phillies lost 8-4 to the Miami Marlins as Luis Arraez hit for the first cycle in Marlins history. As their team was losing, Phillies fans got carried away with the $1 hot dog promotion. They started to throw things in the stands. Many of the objects appeared to be hot dog wrappers, though it’s unclear what some of the other flying objects were.

Here are some videos of fans throwing things:

It looked almost like there was a trash fight between sections at Citizens Bank Park.

Maybe the fans were just a little grouchy after having to wait in such long lines for their dollar dogs.

The Phillies are now 4-7 this season after making a World Series run last season. The team’s fans needs new ways to keep themselves entertained during losses to the Marlins.

