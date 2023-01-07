Phillies acquire two-time All-Star in trade with Tigers

The Philadelphia Phillies are adding a two-time All-Star to their bullpen in a trade with the Detroit Tigers.

The Phillies are acquiring reliever Gregory Soto from the Tigers in exchange for Nick Maton, Matt Vierling, and Donny Sands. Kody Clemens, the son of former MLB star Roger Clemens, will also move to Philadelphia in the deal.

Source: #Tigers are close to acquiring Nick Maton, Matt Vierling, and Donny Sands from the #Phillies. Gregory Soto and Kody Clemens would go to Philadelphia if finalized. Credit to @JSalisburyNBCS for being first to report the trade discussions today.@MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 7, 2023

Soto turns 28 next month and has shown himself to be incredibly tough to hit when he is throwing strikes. Control problems can be an issue for him, as he has walked a batter every other inning on average in his career, but he has a 3.34 ERA and 48 saves over his last two seasons with Detroit, both of which earned him All-Star nods.

Vierling, Maton, and Sands are secondary pieces for the Phillies who are likely to play supplementary roles with Detroit. That means the Phillies got a potentially valuable arm without giving up too much, a nice move for a likely contender.