Phillies’ Jean Segura goes viral for unusual move ahead of World Series

October 27, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jean Segura in warmups

Oct 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) during a team workout for the NLDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jean Segura is taking a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book of being stupidly locked in.

Video went viral this week of the Philadelphia Phillies infielder Segura arriving in Houston along with his teammates for the start of this year’s World Series against the Astros. Segura was already wearing his Phillies uniform, apparently having traveled fully dressed in it. Check it out.

The video was from Wednesday night, and Game 1 is not until Friday night. But that is not stopping Segura from getting into the mood nice and early.

The 32-year-old Segura is making the first World Series appearance of his career and is obviously pretty excited. As for showing up to places in full uniform, it is apparently something of a Philadelphia tradition as one of Segura’s teammates once did the exact same thing.

Jean SeguraMLB Playoffs 2022
