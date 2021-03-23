Look: Bryce Harper stopped for gas in full Phillies uniform

You know the guy at the gas station in a Bryce Harper jersey who looked like Bryce Harper? Well, it actually is him. At least that was the case on Friday.

Phillies prospect Bryson Stott shared a photo on his Instagram Story of Harper at a gas station preparing to fill up. The Phillies star was in full uniform, leading Stott to joke that tryouts were soon.

Stopping for gas in your uniform? That’s a high school move, but we love it. Maybe Harper was just preparing for the Phillies’ spring game against the Yankees later that day.

Stott was the No. 14 overall pick by the Phillies in 2019 and is from Las Vegas, which is Harper’s home town. Harper seems to be taking Stott under his wing and helping to develop the shortstop prospect. That’s probably why Stott didn’t mind teasing Harper a bit with the photo.